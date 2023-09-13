Tomorrow’s Birthday (09/14/23). Investigate exciting possibilities this year. Share steady love, care and support in a partnership. Autumn rains silver into your coffers, before changes reorient winter journeys. Adapt financial plans to address spring shortfalls, until joint ventures hit a summer jackpot. Explore, study and discover vital solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing work, health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is a 7 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in tonight’s New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase. Imagine possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for shared support for big results. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation. Have fun together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is an 8 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after tonight’s New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration comes naturally, especially over two weeks following tonight’s Virgo New Moon. You’re on the same wavelength. Take your partnership to the next level.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
