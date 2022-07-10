Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/11/22). Exciting career advances blossom this year. Consistent collaboration feeds shared savings. Address summer fitness or wellness challenges for energized autumn health and vitality. Private reflection, dreaming and planning next winter prepares for autumn fun with friends, teams and community. Your good work opens valuable doors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand boundaries. Your past work speaks well for you. Don’t take on more than you can manage. Take it all philosophically. Prioritize basic responsibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Ignore illusions. Keep contributing to strengthen shared finances. Work done now can have a larger impact later. Cut frivolous expenses and contribute to savings.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Collaboration can be profitable. Small changes reap big rewards. Stick to practical priorities. Work together for shared support.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strengthen the basics. Warm up thoroughly before hitting your stride. Practice moves with mindful thought. Ignore fantasies or magical thinking. Do the work.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic plans could shift. Things may not go as planned. Fantasy and reality don't match. Simplify for practical priorities. Talk your way around a mess.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Clean a mess. Stick to practical plans. Ideals and fantasies dissipate. Focus on the here and now. Listen generously.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Carefully monitor communications. Address complaints or concerns immediately. Avoid stirring up controversy. Review and edit statements. Learn and adapt in real time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep generating income. Set practical financial limits. You can get whatever you need. Resist the temptation to spend it all. Watch for hidden agendas.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge. Advance personal priorities despite chaos. You may need to make a mess. Clean up later. Ignore illusions or distractions. Persistence pays.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Get quiet to hear your own thoughts. Organize and plan for what’s next. Clean up and put things away. Clear space for upcoming projects. Recharge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Attend meetings, gatherings or events. Connect to advance a team goal. Solving a challenge may require making a mess. Communicate to ease troubled waters.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A professional change requires adaptation. Put in the efforts behind the scenes for a successful presentation. Test theories in advance. Prioritize practicalities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.