Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/05/21). Grow through love, romance and fun this year. Routines and practices build strong, lasting connections. Navigate tricky finances together this autumn, before winter communications develop into excellent news. Spring flows silver into shared accounts, before your own ample summer harvest. Nurture passion, creativity and family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms, with tomorrow’s Libra New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next few weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon initiates several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades, with the New Moon in Libra. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the Libra New Moon. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for personal dreams. Expand your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign. Savor growth and development. Shine your light.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Libra New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Study with masters. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together. Support each other.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.