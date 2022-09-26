Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/27/22). Partnership flowers this year. Disciplined practices grow romance, fun and passion. Creative accomplishments light up the autumn, before educational journeys take a winter twist. Profit through financial collaboration next spring, before making summer revisions to creative or communication projects. Weave talents, dreams and hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take care of business and focus on basics. Review numbers. Maintain positive cash flow into shared accounts. Collaborate with the heavy lifting. Actions get results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to get farther, faster. You can accomplish miracles with the help of a talented partner. Reinforce foundational elements. Share the rewards of your efforts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Faithful practice pays off. Healthy routines lead to growing strength, endurance, stamina and energy. Find clever ways to incorporate movement. Dance while you work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Advance a romantic dream one step at a time. Focus on foundational basics, like logistics. Simplify down to the heart of the matter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially creative with domestic organization. Plan for the changes you'd like. Use what you're learning. Clean and declutter. Rearrange and revise. Make lasting upgrades.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Engage with a tantalizing puzzle. Intellectual challenges entice. Handle basic factors. Note discoveries as you investigate clues. Write your conclusions, views and perspectives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profitable opportunities tempt you into action. Focus on practical foundations first. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Develop lucrative potential into positive cash flow.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pamper yourself with favorite activities, rituals and traditions. Advance a passion project by strengthening support structures and basic elements. Keep your word. Take charge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — There’s light at the end of the tunnel. Plan your moves. Prepare for what's ahead. Rest and recharge. Handle logistics. Make sure equipment works.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Deepen social connections. Participate to advance a cause of common passion. Community contribution provides a sense of purpose and belonging. Strengthen bonds with love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop a professional project with discipline and determination. Follow rules, guidelines and instructions carefully. Build strong foundations before adding details. Ensure success with preparation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate and test your theories. Follow a curiosity where it leads. Explore options. Chart results and conclusions. Build your case on strong foundations.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
