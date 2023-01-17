Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/18/23). Grow at home this year. Steady, disciplined practices earn lucrative rewards. Winter passion cools one direction and heats up another, inspiring family fun this spring. Roadblocks alter summer plans with friends, before an influential career boost illuminates next autumn. Nurture your roots and shoots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Confirm reservations. It's easier to get your message out.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Family communications clarify now that Mercury stations direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean up messes and resolve irritations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Capricorn. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Translate for others who don't get each other. Communication comes naturally.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings privately. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you've been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
