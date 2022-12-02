Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/03/22). This year benefits home and family. Build creative communication skills with consistent practice. Adapt around physical barriers this winter for springtime fun and romance. An introspective summer redirects your plans and visions, unfolding into autumn delight with friends. Domestic joys inspire powerful stewardship and protection. 

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal dreams tempt. With Neptune direct, you can see a way. As your vision clarifies, possibilities get more tangible and achievable. Discover insight and motivation.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?