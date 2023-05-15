Tomorrow’s Birthday(05/16/23). The world is your oyster this year. Powerful teamwork grows with steady participation. A peaceful springtime awakens your creativity. Resolve a twist with summertime collaborations, before your autumn physical performance blossoms. Renew your personal brand or style next winter. You’re the star of your story.

