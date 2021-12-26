Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/27/21). Take advantage of a lucrative year. Consistent, disciplined actions add to positive cash flow. Discovering new inspiration and possibilities this winter leads to spring romance and family fun. Summer changes with friends lead to heightened levels of teamwork next autumn. You’re building for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay mindful of your partner’s sensitivities. Don’t provoke upsets. Talk about dreams, visions and creative ideas. Imagination can inspire interesting conversation. Reconnect over shared commitments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Minimize physical risks. Don’t go along with an idea if you don’t agree. Work with someone who sees your blind spots. Maintain healthy practices.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Despite irritations, distractions or mistakes, a magnetic attraction prevails. Romance arises in conversation. Have fun with your sweetheart. Share sweet memories. Dance together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider long-range domestic plans. Tackle a small project that fulfills part of a larger vision. Help others see the big picture. Give away excess baggage.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Catch up on the latest news. Make a fascinating connection. Patiently clarify and resolve misunderstandings. Articulate new possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop lucrative ideas. Not everyone gets it right away. Keep revising your marketing materials. Define the mission and vision. Make profitable deals.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A personal dream may not match the current reality. Imagine an inspiring possibility. Small steps, one at a time, can fulfill bold ideas.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot to listen to your creative muses. Imagination and inspiration kindle easily. Articulate the vision. Outline, organize, plot and plan.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a sweet connection with friends. Share ideas, introductions and resources. Listen to a variety of views. Avoid arguments or controversy. Relax together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional project has your attention. Miscommunications or delays could frustrate things. Refine the objective and vision. Wait for better conditions. Polish presentations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Sit somewhere comfortable to revise itineraries and educational plans. Traffic, delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could arise. Envision perfection, and line up the pieces.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Avoid financial arguments with your partner by doing what you said. Contribute to shared accounts. Manage for growth. Discuss possibilities and budget for them.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.