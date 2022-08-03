Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/04/22). Educational explorations reveal treasure this year. Work together with discipline for beautiful results. Summer changes affect your love life, leading to surging autumn romance, fun and creativity. Adapt with winter community challenges before professional breakthroughs illuminate the spring. Studies and research open beneficial doors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay aware of financial goals and budgets. Buy and sell to maximize value. Do the research. Avoid impetuous expenses. Money saved is money earned.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiate with your partner to resolve a puzzle. Don’t get pushy. Keep your patience and a sense of humor. Routines could get tested. Stay practical.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reassess the terrain. Slow to avoid dangerous curves or pitfalls. Watch where you're going, and step carefully. Physical efforts get positive results. Breathe deeply.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the ride. A flexible attitude saves time, money and stress. Don’t stir up jealousies or controversy. Maximize the fun factor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can find what you need for your home. Don’t cut quality corners. Research best value and quality. A coat of paint works wonders.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Apply intellect, creativity and curiosity to solve a puzzle. Don’t push against limitations. Try another option instead. Assumptions get challenged. Keep an open mind.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits are available despite interruptions, distractions or chaos. Reduce stimulus to focus on one thing at a time. Find hidden efficiencies. Bring home abundance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Step into your personal power. Wear it like a magic cloak. Wrap yourself in quiet confidence. Ignore negative internal chatter. Sidestep obstacles for love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Take a timeout from noise and crowds. Rest and recuperate. Plan and organize in private. Manage chores. Plot your course. Process recent transitions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share ideas, resources and information. Gentle pressure works better than force. Adapt to changes together. Team and community efforts can accomplish the seemingly impossible.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional priorities dictate your schedule. Prepare for inspection. Your work is gaining attention. Put in the backstage efforts to shine in the spotlight.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore educational opportunities. Advance studies, research and investigation. Dig into an exciting subject. What you’re learning has valuable applications. Work with teachers and mentors.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
