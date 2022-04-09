Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/10/22). Fortune follows friends this year. Disciplined collaboration and teamwork generate supersized results. Springtime windfall apples fill your basket, allowing family support with summer changes. Shared finances get an autumn boost, helping with a winter financial challenge. Share fun, support and resources and grow collectively stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy a financially savvy phase over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. You’re a smart shopper. Profitable ideas abound. Get practical, naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially practical and clever for the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Make exciting personal plans. Express yourself. Enjoy boundless creativity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review plans. You’re especially practical, imaginative and introspective over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Clean old messes. Notice your dreams.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration comes easily, with Mercury in Taurus. Group communication flows. Your friends are there for you. Hold meetings, parties and gatherings. Get social.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Talk about what you want to achieve. Connect on a heart level.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Fall in love with a fascinating subject, with Mercury in Taurus. Discuss your studies and discoveries. Make long-distance connections over the next three weeks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — It’s easier to plug financial leaks. Discover new shared profits over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Collaborate and coordinate to optimize gains.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reconnect with your partner, with Mercury in Taurus. Communication flows and compromise comes easily. Work together and get farther than either would solo.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate with health and fitness experts for maximum performance, with Mercury in Taurus. Prioritize practices for mind, body and spirit. Build strength and endurance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your love and creativity. Passion surges, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Write about your latest obsession. Practice your arts. Get romantic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication supports domestic harmony. Find family solutions over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Get inventive and creative. Discuss possibilities. Beautify your spaces.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Words come easily. Concentration and focus sharpen naturally, with Taurus Mercury. Creative communications blossom over the next three weeks. Write, post and share.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.