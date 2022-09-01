Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/02/22). Reap an abundant harvest together this year. Prioritize health with faithful routines and practices. Enjoy family fun at home this autumn, before resolving a professional challenge this winter. Spring brings exploration, innovation and discovery, before summer domestic changes take attention. Profit through coordinated collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Monitor conditions closely. Educational explorations could get complicated. Don’t get pushy. Wait for developments. Avoid hidden dangers. If it doesn't feel right, turn it down.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Shared financial matters could seem blocked or challenged. Don't push. Breathe deeply. Count to 10. Let your hackles down. Patiently strategize with your partner.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider before letting harsh words fly. Competition or collaboration? Winning the argument is the booby prize. Focus on shared commitments and love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your body. Stretch before launching into action. Plan your moves. Obstacles block the path. Avoid accidents or injuries. Slow for tricky sections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep an open mind and flexible attitude. Romantic obstacles abound. Work could interfere with playtime. Listen to multiple viewpoints. Relax and wait for developments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic projects could stall or stumble. An improvement could make a mess. Navigate complications, delays or breakdowns. Prioritize rest despite chaos. Patiently listen.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Diplomacy wins the day. Don’t get pushy. Patiently untangle misunderstandings. Clarify and edit communications carefully. Fact and fantasy clash. Stick to the truth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep a budget cushion for unexpected expenses. Maintain positive cash flow despite obstacles or delays. Postpone unnecessary purchases. Stash away the surplus.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pamper yourself with small luxuries. Avoid conflict or controversy. Ignore negative internal monologues. Get into dialogue if it's too loud. Practice love and kindness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Postpone public engagements and find a peaceful spot for private productivity. Avoid crowds, noise or confusion. Adapt plans for new circumstances. Envision creative solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patiently support your team around a challenge. Old assumptions get challenged. Don’t talk back. Help folks let go of unrealistic expectations. Listen for potential.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expect chaos, upheaval or interruptions at work. Ease up on imaginative suggestions. Don’t get distracted by old fears. Backup files. Navigate obstacles patiently.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
