Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/03/22). Generate victories with friends and allies this year. Disciplined efforts build career accomplishments. Personal growth expands spring capacities, before summer partnership challenges test them. Autumn romance and collaboration develop and deepen into shared personal support next winter. Connections reveal resources, comfort and valuable solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can find the truth. Misinformation and lies abound. Verify data from a second source. Edit and craft your messages carefully. Articulate an enticing possibility.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stick to stable income sources. Energize a team effort. Handle disagreements in private. Don’t make expensive promises. You can find the necessary resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Confidence propels your words and actions. Follow rules and instructions carefully or risk consequences. Persuade without getting pushy. Deliberately advance a personal cause.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to review options and avoid hidden dangers. Consider plans backward, from the desired result. Envision perfection, and imagine previous possible steps to arrive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can advance your objective by great strides, if you can avoid arguing. Keep your deadlines and promises. Share the load and the laughter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on professional priorities despite distractions. Develop lucrative opportunities. Save time by keeping your temper. With high passions, look before leaping. Step carefully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find a nice spot to review plans. Traffic and obstacles could frustrate travel conditions. Adapt your exploration in another direction or simply enjoy the scenery.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt around a financial obstacle. Collaborate by keeping your side of the bargain. Arguments spark easily. Don’t push someone’s sensitivities. Compassion pays nice interest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patience with a partner rewards you with extra time and energy. Slow to avoid misunderstandings. Less interference is better. Stick to practical priorities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize your health, work and energy. Don’t speculate; calculate. Avoid accidents by slowing for tight corners and tricky sections. Distractions abound. Take it easy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun despite a challenge or barrier. Creative projects produce satisfying results. Add beauty where missing. Write love letters. Express what’s in your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick close to home. Domestic improvements support you to develop lucrative opportunities. Make repairs before something breaks. Clean, sort and organize. Prioritize family comforts.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.