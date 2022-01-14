Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/15/22). Grow your profitable enterprise this year. Dedicated, consistent efforts pay in gold and silver. Making plans to realize bright winter visions leads to a passionate spring connection. Shift directions with a group project next summer, inspiring your team for a shared prize. Discover lucrative opportunities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Nurture family with transitions. Make domestic changes and renovations. Repair something that’s been bothering you. Monitor expenses carefully to avoid waste. An improvement satisfies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Edit and refine communications before issuing. Sometimes the best response is silence. A plot twist redirects you. Take a new direction with a creative project.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Market changes affect your income. Juggle to manage financial transitions. Conditions favor another direction. A lucrative and interesting opportunity unfolds. Amazing things are possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pamper yourself with hot water and soap. Try a new style, if you’re ready to make a personal change. Dress for the role you want.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Hide away in your private sanctuary. Avoid crowds, noise or chaos. Slow and reflect to process current changes and update plans. Contemplate possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with your team as you adapt to new circumstances. Support others with a barrier or challenge. Community efforts provide satisfying results. Collaborate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep an open mind. Professional or market changes reveal both opportunities and changes that may affect you. Look for promising possibilities and find them.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adventure calls. Expand territory in new directions. Barriers block one road and not another. Monitor conditions closely. Avoid risk or expense. Study and research.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Profitable opportunities are worth pursuing. Avoid financial arguments with your partner. Hunt for solutions. Present your discoveries. Align on the best course together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Support your partner and be supported when needed. It’s easier to ride a horse in the direction it’s going. Listen to your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Physical action gets results. Don’t push against a brick wall. Go around obstacles or blockages. Slow for tricky sections. Better safe than sorry.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Persistence matters. Actions speak louder than words. Find an obstacle and go around. Love and beauty feed your spirit.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.