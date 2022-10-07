Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/08/22). This year favors collaboration, romance and partnership. Disciplined routines build skills for passion projects. Autumn brings intellectual victories, before winter explorations take a twist. Family resources rise this spring, inspiring new summer creative, communication or networking directions. Together, connect, build and grow stronger with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A sense of professional purpose and power grows, with Capricorn Pluto stationing direct. Mysteries resolve. Truth is revealed. Discover interesting opportunities. Imagine a shining future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue a long-desired adventure. Discover new ways of thinking. Experience a metamorphosis. Release old limitations. Spread your wings, with Pluto direct in Capricorn.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Finances clarify, with Pluto direct for the next seven months. Changes require collaborative adaptation. Reconnect with a core sense of purpose to grow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Let another see the real you. Connect more deeply. Set aside limiting conversations with your partner. Create long-term possibilities together, with Pluto direct.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Look to nature for physical inspiration, with Pluto direct. Release worn-out habits to allow a new you to emerge. Epiphanies catalyze renewed vitality.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reconnect with love, creativity and romance, with Pluto direct over seven months. Let go of old negative patterns. Restore integrity where missing. Passions clarify.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clear the past from closets and spaces. Develop domestic transitions, with Capricorn Pluto direct. Release extra stuff. Begin a seven-month home improvement phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice communication arts. Use diplomacy around loss and changing power dynamics, with Pluto direct for seven months. You see what’s missing. Restore integrity. Acknowledge facts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Release limiting inner conversations around money and income, with Capricorn Pluto direct. Financial transformations flavor the next seven months. Create profitable new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Empower yourself. You know your weaknesses. Limiting monologues become apparent, with Pluto direct in your sign. Generate personal possibilities. You are who you say.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider transitions and natural cycles, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Contemplate spiritual questions and mysteries. Discover grace, hidden power and authenticity. Stay true to yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relinquish team power struggles. An epiphany lights the way. Reconsider social connections, with Capricorn Pluto direct. Discover your true friends. Deepen community connections.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
