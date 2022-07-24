Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/25/22). Study and explore this year. Regular collaboration deepens your partnership. Following your heart in another creative direction this summer awakens autumn passion and romance. One door closes and another opens between friends next winter, before springtime career surges peak. Expand your understanding, skills and studies.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative projects gain traction. Imagine total success without relying on fantasy. Don’t get sidetracked. Determine what's most effective. Clarify communications to avoid confusion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Financial possibilities open up. Learn what you need to know. Hold out for what you really want. Strategize for long-term savings growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re particularly powerful now. Advance a personal vision. Don’t rely on luck. Make your own good fortune. Express yourself with a sense of style.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a quiet hideaway to process recent transitions. Listen to intuition. Consider the past and future. Revise plans. Make private preparations for what's ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your community circle. Enjoy meetings, parties and gatherings. Share ideas, connections and resources. Many hands make light work. Friends provide sparkle and fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pour your heart into your work. Don’t launch before preparations are in place. Set things up for success. Someone important is paying attention.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore a fascinating subject. Dig for the history and current situation. Read, study and learn from a master. Personal experience is the greatest teacher.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Financial management reaps tangible rewards. Save money by shopping carefully. Reduce hidden expenses like unused subscriptions. Collaborate for shared gain. Share a treat together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Discuss strategies and objectives. Love is the answer. Share to grow. Romance sparks in conversation. Collaboration heats up.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on healthy practices to keep your motor running at optimal performance. Prioritize good food, exercise and rest. Stretch before working out. Savor natural settings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Abandon fantastical assumptions or expectations. Find beauty hidden in plain sight. Artistic and creative projects flower. Make a delightful connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on domestic matters. Postpone travel. Make necessary repairs or upgrades. Contribute to family harmony. Ignore old patterns, fears or habits. Discuss the possibilities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
