Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/09/21). Fortune favors education, exploration and inquiry this year. Pursue investigations with steady discipline. Power and confidence surge this summer, leading to an autumn of evolving plans. Collaboration flowers with your partner this winter, motivating spring plans aligned with purpose and passion. Discoveries reveal entirely new possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communications channels flow with greater ease. Practice diplomacy, especially in a tense situation. Avoid gossip or arguments. Discuss practicalities to reinforce support structures.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profitable markets are developing, and you’re well placed. Harvest the fruit you’ve been tending. Continue nurturing seeds and saplings. Feed roots and shoots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow the higher path, when you reach a fork in the road. Align words and actions to a deeper purpose. Personal integrity leads to happiness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re preparing to burst from your cocoon. Reimagine long-held dreams and update. Adapt plans for current circumstances. Consider traditions, rituals and deeper meaning.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Friends are your true wealth. They make your life richer. Connect over common passion or cause. Deepen bonds. Contribute as you can. Pay it forward.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Exciting professional opportunities are worth pursuing. With each successful project completed, your status rises. Discipline matters. Gain strength from the past. Provide excellence.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Studies reveal valuable treasures. A satisfying prize is within reach. Do the homework and preparation to excel. Grow and develop talents and skills.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare and coordinate for an abundant harvest together. Manage budgets to conserve resources. Choose expenditures carefully. Put the pieces in place. Water, tend and nurture.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level by sharing support. You can see what’s most important. Provide a stabilizing influence. Weave your branches together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Regular practice grows physical strength, endurance and skills. Keep your objective in mind. Maintain tranquility. Focus on technique. Slow and steady wins the race.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share precious moments with the ones you love. Play games and music. Get out in nature for extra points. Savor delicious flavors, vistas and company.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home and family hold your attention. Domestic improvements provide satisfying results. Enjoy culinary arts, connection with kids, and projects involving design for functionality and beauty.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.