Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/15/22). Together, you’re invincible this year. Steady practice builds team skills, resources and capacities. Stash extra spring nuts for shared summer financial challenges. Hauling in an abundant autumn harvest together helps you with a slower winter. Share fun, support and purpose in community.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Have patience with your partner. Support each other as you process changes. Don’t take things for granted. Avoid travel or noise. Slow down and listen.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to reassess. Choose the healthiest path. Step carefully. Prioritize stability. Take extra care of yourself with good food and rest. Nature feeds your spirit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find the beauty in everyday moments. Romance could seem complicated, in flux or missing. Discover opportunities hidden under change. Listen for love and kindness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Renovation or relocation? Make a domestic change. Discover new views. Focus on short-term necessities. Support family to adapt. Discover and share exciting possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Shift a story you’ve been telling. Let go of outdated views. Consider new creative possibilities. What you’re learning opens up a whole new world.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find lucrative opportunities in new directions. Changes could affect your income. Connect and share resources with your team and community. Collaboration can get profitable.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Don’t take things personally. Navigate a challenge with as much grace as you can muster. Accept support when needed and offer it when you can.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Creative arts and imaginative contemplation can ease a transition. Express feelings and emotions. Find the heart of the matter. Music soothes the savage beast.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Good friends are worth keeping. Remind yours of your appreciation. Support someone through a change. Listen and bear witness. Share love, information and resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Changes affect your profession or industry. Abandon assumptions or preconceptions. Study potential solutions to a challenge. Research reveals hidden possibilities. Discover new ideas.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — What do you want to learn? Develop valuable skills and talents. Apply them in new directions. Discover a lucrative path. Shift your exploration.
v Tomorrow is an 8 — Having a meticulous partner helps with a financial challenge. Confusion abounds. Support each other. Carefully coordinate. Share the load and share the rewards.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.