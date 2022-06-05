Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/06/22). Thrive by collaborating in teamwork this year. Widen your exploration with persistent discipline. Adapt summer strategies around physical challenges, building strength, energy and a healthy autumn. Slow for a private winter planning phase before social events and collaborations inspire public participation. Friends make everything better.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize work and health. Unexpected opportunities arise in conversation. Keep it simple and practical. You're learning valuable tricks. Don’t force anything. Practice for finesse.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance, wit and creativity spark easily. Have fun with someone attractive. Get into a fascinating conversation. Focus on activities and people you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy domestic comforts and companionship. Discuss ideas. Don't push someone who's not ready. Cook, clean and savor the results. Your heart’s at home with family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Share your views. Write, edit and outline. Study and practice. Sculpt and shape your thoughts into words and form. Make valuable connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The profit potential is high today. Wheel, deal and make your deadlines. Provide excellence, on time and budget. Resist the temptation to spend it all.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Gain strength and options. Take extra care of yourself. Try a new style. Prioritize practical personal projects. Energize with good food, exercise and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Lay low. Find a private corner to think and organize. Listen and observe. Meditate on what's next. Put things away to clear space. Make plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team projects can flower in unexpected ways. Don’t get pushy. Wait for the best timing. Reinforce basic structures to prepare before launching. Collaboration blooms.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work takes priority. A professional opportunity requires attention. Don’t push into a wall. Take advantage of a chance to advance through an open door.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore uncharted terrain. An obstacle blocks obvious routes. Do the homework. Talk with someone who's been there. Take an unexpected detour and discover hidden treasure.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Potential is high for both income and expenses. Here’s the game: Catch a cash flow surge and divert as much as possible to savings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have fun with your partner. Take a spontaneous deviation from plans. Some doors seem closed but others beckon wide. Enjoy something lovely together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.