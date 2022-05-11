Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/12/22). You’re especially introspective, intuitive and creative this year. Win professional prizes with dedication, determination and preparation. Springtime self-discovery supports making a shift with your partner this summer. Autumn romance and creative collaborations spark and sparkle into a winter personal transitional phase. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Chores and responsibilities could interrupt romantic plans. Handle urgent matters and postpone what you can. Share support with your partner. Keep each other on track.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor statistics and measures. Slow with confusion or chaos to avoid accidents or mistakes. Practice physical moves. Nurture health with good food and rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Rely on a loved one and your own common sense. Avoid risk. Don’t let worries drown out glories. Find love hiding in plain sight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reassure someone who’s needing love. Family comes first. Gain strength from the past. The gentle approach works best. Nurture family, children and pets.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can see what’s not working in a creative project. Reinforce basic structures. Erase, delete and revise. Edit, sculpt and mold your ideas.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Disciplined efforts adjust the budget for unexpected expenses. Cash flows in your direction with focus. Your routines could get disrupted. Flexibility reduces stress.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Self-discipline pays outsized returns. A personal challenge has your focus. Restore integrity wherever missing. Clean messes. Small steps add up. Stay practical.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You may feel especially sensitive. Keep a low profile. Revise plans with changes. Get back to basics. Make sure foundations are strong before launching.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Confer with your team to adapt around an obstacle or challenge. Guard against impetuous moves. Discuss options and choose by consensus. Committees are effective.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prepare for a professional test or challenge. Compete for a rise in status. Disciplined efforts can win. Avoid controversy or drama. Rely on solid data.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick to reliable sources and practical routes. Monitor conditions carefully. An educational exploration could face delays or complications. Study options and potential alternatives.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review resources. Manage shared financial responsibilities with your partner. Untangle a misunderstanding or complicated situation. You can find what you need by working together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.