Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/08/21). Follow creativity, romance and fun this year. Strengthen your talents, skills and connections. Adjust budgets around family changes this autumn, before winter creativity inspires communications. Shared profits flower and fruit next spring, before summer bounty lands. Focus on what and who you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review reserves and plot your course together. List the obstacles to overcome. Push past old barriers. Listen to advice. Come up with a new plan.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt around a challenge with your partner. Look for another way. Streamline routines. Follow intuition, but not blindly. Discover solutions through teamwork. Collaborate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow to navigate physical challenges. Don’t force things or risk breakage. Find tranquility and drink it in. Recharge energy and spirit in nature.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun, despite obstacles. Minimize risks. Follow a curious thread. Learn from children. Adapt around an unusual romantic twist. Take a creative tack.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clean domestic messes and adapt to recent changes. Make repairs before something breaks. Improvements support family harmony. Invest in lasting quality. Share delicious treats.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Edit, revise and polish creative projects before presenting. More research is required. Dig deeper into a mystery. Document sources. Reinforce basic structures before elaborating.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative pursuits could take a detour. Clear confusion before proceeding. Manage accounting and invoicing. Follow rules carefully. Patiently build for the future.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re energized, powerful and creative. Be careful not to double-book. Slow to navigate recent changes. Steadily contribute to realize a personal dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Lay low to plot your upcoming moves. It’s not a good time to gamble or travel. Don’t overlook obligations. Rearrange schedules and plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep a team dream alive. Recent changes and challenges require adaptation. Connect with friends and pull together. All for one and one for all.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work could interfere with playtime. Complications and surprises could disrupt plans. Prioritize basics and avoid risk or controversy. Get the job done.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt to an educational plot twist. Challenges interrupt your exploration. Consider dreams and alternate routes for realization. Strengthen foundational elements. Follow rules precisely.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.