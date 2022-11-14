Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/15/22). Tap into health and energy this year. Home centers you; dedicated domestic attention and beautification rewards. Personal insights inspire autumn confidence and growth, recharging for support over winter partnership hurdles. Physical performance peaks next spring, before summer reflection inspires personal changes. Your work flowers.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — For a month, with Venus in Sagittarius, it’s easier to travel. Savor learning, exploration and discovery. Take classes or work with a mentor. Document discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — This month could get lucrative, with Venus in Sagittarius. Increase shared assets. Take advantage of profitable conditions. Contribute to grow shared accounts. Collaboration flowers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication reveals possibilities. Deepen partnership bonds this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Rely on each other. Contribute to shared support. Romance arises in conversation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop profitable possibilities. Put your heart into your work, with Venus in Sagittarius. Healthy practices and fitness routines energize and revitalize you this month.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially lucky, with the planet of love in Sagittarius. Romance, creativity and artistry flower naturally over the next month. Follow your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Recharge. Enjoy domestic arts and comforts this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Pour your heart into home and family. Transform and renovate your spaces.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make interesting social connections. Creative expression flourishes, with Venus in Sagittarius. Articulate a passionate story. You love learning this month. Research and summarize discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Money comes easier, with Venus in Sagittarius for a month. It goes out as fast, too. Keep track.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore personal passions. You’re especially popular, with Venus in your sign for a month. Polish your presentation with a new look. Reinvent yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Bring home something delicious. Private productivity satisfies over a month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Savor peaceful alone time. Capture creative ideas. Organize and plan.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration comes easily. Social activities benefit your career. Make delightful connections, with Venus in Sagittarius. Pull together for a common cause. Teamwork proves victorious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Career advancement opportunities arise. Accept more responsibility this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Take on new leadership and advance your professional agenda. Pursue passion.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
