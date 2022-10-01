Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/02/22). Partnership unlocks doors this year. Consistent collaboration, coordination and practice realizes romantic dreams. Communication unlocks delightful autumn doors, before educational adventures change direction this winter. Family fortunes rise this spring, before resolving a challenging summer communication puzzle. Fall in love all over again.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Virgo Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Family communications clarify, now that Mercury stations direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean up messes and resolve irritations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate. Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stress eases. Financial transactions and conversations flow better, with Mercury direct in Virgo. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals, bargains and agreements.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Relax. Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don't get each other.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings privately. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you've been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop lucrative opportunities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Make long-distance connections. Travel and launch, now that Mercury is direct. Traffic flows better. Your messages reach farther.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make plans. Buy, sell and discuss finances. Cash flow into shared accounts increases, with Mercury direct. There's less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social connections flower. Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication and teamwork come naturally, with Mercury stationing direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
