Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/28/21). This year favors love, romance and creativity. Provide reliable support while building new skills to master your game. Collaborate around a financial switchback this autumn, before winter opportunities spark in conversation. Springtime shared profits provide ease around summer income shortfalls. Connect hearts to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and enjoy domestic comforts. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Cook, clean and savor the fruits of your efforts. Go for simplicity and ease.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Do the background reading. Rest and dig into research and creative projects. Get productive behind closed doors. Edit carefully and review before publishing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Let things unfold naturally. Don’t worry. Keep generating positive cash flow. Maintain momentum without stress or fuss. You can get what you’re after.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize personal matters. Don’t get pushy, or risk losing. Get lost in your favorite fun. Recharge energy with exercise and nature. Indulge yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities. Research plans, options and possibilities privately. Trust, but verify. Conserve resources and energy. Rest, recharge and prepare for what’s ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep team agreements. Do what you said you would. Keep the ball in play. Make sure that people have what they need. Otherwise, lay low.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional pressure could rise. Someone important is paying attention. Proceed with caution. Fact and fantasy clash. Clarify and revise your schedule. Keep your cool.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re craving a change of scenery. Expand territory while minimizing risk or expense. Reduce clutter, hassle and stress. Savor a walk in fresh air.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Save financial conversations, big purchases or expenses for later. Avoid misunderstandings or upset with your partner. Do the work that brings money in.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep secrets and confidences. Support your partner around a change or challenge. Listen generously. Misunderstandings spark without warning. Maintain patience. Take it easy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rest and eat well to nurture your health and wellness. Restore energy and recharge batteries. Avoid noise or irritation. Treat yourself with gentleness and kindness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find the loving thread. The one that connects you to your special ones, to your passions, interests and talents. Relax and have fun.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.