Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/25/22). Your work takes off this year. Faithful efforts grow your family’s financial security. Make a creative change this summer, before autumn finds you falling in love again. Team support and collaboration resolves winter challenges, leading to springtime career breakthroughs. Expand professional profits and possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The profit potential today is high. Focus on foundational basics. Disciplined efforts can win long-term benefits. Stash savings for a rainy day.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Check your course, and then full speed ahead. Focus on basic personal priorities. A long-held dream appears within reach. Abandon assumptions. Watch and listen.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a quiet place to think and revise plans. Adapt for recent changes. Visualize getting what you want, and imagine steps to take. Schedule thoughtfully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends offer intriguing opportunities. Clarify practical logistics before jumping on board. The potential for long-term benefit tempts. Reinforce foundational structures. Collaborate and have fun.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Reschedule what you can. Get help if necessary. Disciplined efforts bear fruit. You’re gaining points with someone you admire.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Deepen your investigation. Your exploration could take you off the beaten track. Allow for spontaneous deviations. Consider long-term benefits. Stay flexible and discover hidden magic.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover brilliant solutions for financial challenges. Old assumptions get challenged. Contribute to family resources. Collaborate to reduce waste and cut expenses. Tap new income sources.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share the load and finish faster. Have fun with your partner. Allow for spontaneous plan changes. Prioritize what works best for you both.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take your work to the next level. Practice for strength, ease and grace. Manage basic responsibilities. Nurture growing health with exercise, good food and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and cook up something fun. Include people and locations you love. Have patience with temporary chaos. Romance is a distinct possibility. Enjoy yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a mess to clean a bigger one. Renovation or relocation? New paint makes a huge difference. Organize drawers and closets. Enjoy the results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communications flower. Make long-distance connections. Edit carefully to avoid corrections. Clarify and focus your message. Invite participation and contribution. Share possibilities and inspire action.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.