Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/10/22). Fortune favors private introspection, creativity and planning this year. Professional projects thrive with discipline, coordination and preparation. Springtime epiphanies provide useful perspective with summer partnership changes. Collaboration and romance flower this autumn, before winter changes affect you personally. Get quiet to listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, confident and powerful, with Jupiter entering your sign until Oct. 28. Create exciting possibilities. Explore and expand your personal boundaries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Abandon outworn preconceptions and assumptions. You’re especially sensitive, intuitive and empathetic, with Jupiter in Aries over five months. Rediscover satisfaction in service. Deepen spiritual connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expansive Jupiter shifting into Aries for the next five months encourages social and community connection. Participation with groups satisfies. Teamwork can accomplish miracles.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect and share. Your career takes off, with lucky Jupiter in Aries for five months. Creative projects expand and grow. Your professional influence rises.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can find the money. Expand your horizons over the next five months, with Jupiter in Aries. Studies and investigations produce valuable results. Explore.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Together, you’re a powerful team. Collaboration gets especially lucrative, with Jupiter in Aries for five months. Conserve resources and grow shared savings. Coordinate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Good fortune flows through partnership over five months, with lucky Jupiter in Aries. Deepen your connection. Share support and laughter.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Walk with a friend. Grow physically stronger over five months. Expansive Jupiter in Aries favors your health, labors and vitality. Exercise and nature energize you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Jupiter in Aries. Creative muses harmonize. Enjoy people and activities that awaken your passions over the next five months.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic renovation or relocation supports family harmony over the next five months, with Jupiter in Aries. Beautify your spaces and share with people you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can solve a puzzle. Write your discoveries. Create a masterpiece over a five-month phase, with Jupiter in Aries. Expand communications and connections to thrive.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Money comes easier, with lucky Jupiter in Aries. Grow your income, savings and assets over the next five months. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.