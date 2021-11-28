Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/29/21). Share and connect to grow this year. Creative projects thrive with dedicated attention. Winter confidence recharges you, inspiring a springtime health and fitness surge. A peaceful summer break helps you adapt around changes, motivating new autumn possibilities and plans. Communication opens new doors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance to the next level with your partner. Doors previously closed are now open. Discuss wishes, dreams and visions. Luck favors bold initiatives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is energized. Luck favors consistent, disciplined efforts. Reach new levels of health and strength with regular practice. Reach for a dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep your objective in mind. Others get inspired by your efforts. Imagine winning. Creativity, communication and dedicated action can deliver a lovely prize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss the potential. Make long-desired home upgrades. Align logic with emotion for functional beauty. Take action for dreamy results. Your domestic creativity flowers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Push a creative project to the next level. You’re especially brilliant, articulate and creative. Words and actions go farther than expected. Dreams come to life.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative doors open anew. Dedicate words and action to generate positive cash flow. Invest in success and share the results far and wide.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Leap ahead with a positive personal development. Talk about your dreams, wishes and plans. Luck follows bold initiative. Follow discussion with action to win.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find a cozy spot for private productivity. Consider past, future and present opportunities. Gain strength from tradition and ritual. Weave solid plans to realize dreams.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your team faces an enticing opportunity. Keep communication channels flowing. Luck shines on dedication, courage and committed action. Win a dreamy prize with talented friends.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional push can earn satisfying results. Focus words and actions for outsized impact. Set solid foundations for growth. Things can really take off.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand frontiers. Make important long-distance connections. Communication channels are wide open. New friends open new possibilities. Stretch boundaries for exciting discoveries. Explore the potential.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Act quickly for maximum benefits. Catch a lucrative windfall with coordination and communication. Rake in a bundle with help from your partner.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.