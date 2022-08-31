Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/01/22). Fortune favors family finances this year. Steady practices build physical strength, energy and endurance. Autumn brings domestic delights, before winter redirects your career. Discoveries and solutions blossom this spring, before resolving a family challenge next summer. Rake in and conserve a bountiful harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review reserves. Grab a lucky opportunity for expansion with a collaborative effort. Pursue lucrative possibilities together. Don't get sidetracked. Stick to basic priorities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Join forces for common cause. Together, you’re a powerful force. Slow to find a way around barriers. Strategize solutions. Don't give up. You've got this.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize your workout with good food and rest. Slow around physical challenges. Focus on the basics. Choose stable footing. Healthy practices build strength.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize fun, family and romance. Manage fundamental responsibilities. Keep your promises. Patiently untangle a puzzle. Listen and learn from each other. Love is the answer.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Relax and consider domestic plans carefully before investing time or money. Resolve design challenges. Focus on basic priorities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep an open mind. Solutions to a creative puzzle could lie in plain sight. You're especially clever. Reinforce structural elements. Edit, clarify and highlight.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Rake in the cash. Patiently navigate hurdles or obstacles. Assumptions may be false. Keep your promises and an open mind. Play by the rules.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re energized and confident. Gentle pressure works better than force today. Listen carefully. Adapt around unexpected pitfalls. You can win. Prioritize personal matters.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Privacy suits your mood. Organize plans and preparations. Focus on basic elements. Simplify to reduce friction points. Go for peaceful productivity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice diplomacy in tense group situations. Consider different viewpoints and arguments. Hold your temper. Keeping your cool is contagious. Connect and share community support.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare deliverables for a professional inspection. Polish the presentation. Manage logistical or creative complications. Practice diplomacy. Crazy dreams seem possible. Prioritize fundamental elements.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Travel and adventure call you out. The road has twists and pitfalls. Slow for tricky sections. Confirm reservations. Prepare carefully. You’re learning valuable tricks.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
