Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/09/22). Grow through educational exploration this year. Disciplined, coordinated partnership creates conditions for success. Ease around romantic or creative transitions this summer, before autumn love inspires renewed passion. Community challenges require winter attention, before springtime professional spotlights illuminate your work. Dig and discover treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t rely on luck with a professional project. Work behind the scenes for success onstage. Take advantage of current conditions. Mold a mess into shape.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Investigate possibilities. Don’t worry about logistics. Explore potential ideas. Choose to develop the ones with the best timing. Discover a diamond in the rough.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to manage shared financial obligations. Changes may necessitate budget revisions. Avoid money traps and pitfalls. Revise, sort and organize. Discover unexpected opportunities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share support with your partner to adapt around a challenge. Reaffirm shared commitments and coordinate actions to advance. Brainstorm for creative solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make changes for the better. Nurture your health and energy. Adapt with a physical challenge. Pace yourself for endurance. Settle into a comfortable rhythm.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Create your own fun. Start with a clean slate. Find opportunity hiding underneath a change. Punctuate an agreement with optimism. Determination trumps misfortune.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Adapt with a domestic challenge. It may require an adjustment. Clean messes. Shift plans to suit current conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A plot twist alters your creative path. Take advantage of intuition and hidden opportunities. You can see hidden beauty. Polish and shape your story.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to stretch income with a temporary financial shortage. Avoid complications or distractions. Buy, sell and market your wares. Grab a lucrative chance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stand firm. Your values may be tested. Playing fair gets better results than not. Take the high road. Restore integrity where missing. You're growing stronger.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a quiet private spot to review plans. What’s working and what's not? Find solutions in unexpected places. Clear space to prepare for what's ahead.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Avoid conflicting interests with a group project. Provide support for someone who needs it. Clean messes and reinforce basic structures. Make improvements. Use diplomacy.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
