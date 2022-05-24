Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/25/22). Friends bring good fortune this year. Disciplined, consistent investigation produces valuable discoveries. Summer brings a physical challenge that motivates satisfying autumn endurance and strength gains. Private winter creativity and reflection prepares for a social spring launch. Share resources, info, fun, comfort and love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on personal development, including physical activity and exercise. You’re spurred into action over about 40 days, with Mars in your sign. You’re especially powerful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean closets, drawers and the garage. Begin a six-week organization and planning phase, with Mars in Aries. Chart your course and prepare for what’s next.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can accomplish miracles with help from friends. You’re beginning a six-week team action phase, with Mars in Aries. Together, anything’s possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical efforts get results. Advance professionally over the next six weeks. Push your career agenda, with Mars in Aries. Put your back into your work.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your research is energized. It’s easier to go farther, faster, with Mars in Aries. Make educational advances over the next six weeks. Investigate and explore.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative phase, with Mars in Aries. Discover and generate financial solutions over six weeks. Negotiate win-win deals. Grow family savings and provisions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart with action. Partnership and collaboration get energized over six weeks, with Mars in Aries. Compromise, negotiate and work together for shared gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Physical action earns satisfying rewards, with Mars in Aries. Tap into fresh energy. Amp up practices for health and fitness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Actions speak louder than words. Get your heart pumping! Express your creativity, love and passion over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dedicate energy to home and family. Make satisfying domestic improvements, with Mars in Aries for six weeks. Physical action gets results. Clean, organize and renovate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Spread the news. You’re especially creative this next month and a half, with Mars in Aries. Post and share. Write your masterpiece. Connect and network.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work can get especially lucrative. Energize profitable efforts, with Mars in Aries for six weeks. Reduce debt and grow savings. Physical action rewards.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.