Tomorrow’s Birthday.(11/24/22). Follow your heart this year. Communication, coordination and creative expression flower with steady practice. Personal insights illuminate the autumn, inspiring healthy winter practices that energize your work. Springtime passion and romance come naturally, before a summer philosophical and spiritual inquiry phase. Discover delightful connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Your intuition gets louder, with Jupiter direct. Insights arise through meditation, reflection and introspection. Consider the past, present and future. Benefit through transition and change.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborations leap forward, with Jupiter direct. Friendship and community ties bring opportunities and benefits. Teamwork can accomplish great things. Get social and play together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Step into renewed leadership. Launch professional plans now that Jupiter is direct. Take charge of your career, and step lively. You're in growth mode.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical activity energizes. Launch an exploration. Travels, adventures and studies take new ground now that Jupiter stations direct. Visit uncharted territory. Expand your terrain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grow family fortunes with disciplined efforts and steady contribution. With Jupiter direct, saving money comes easier. Collaborate to realize a dream. Reap what you sow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance to the next level in a partnership. Teamwork comes easier, now that Jupiter’s direct. Collaborate, negotiate and compromise. Expand and grow together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain physical energy into a steady, productive rhythm, with Jupiter direct. Add structures to manage increased demand for your services. Strive for excellence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance grows, with Jupiter direct. Listen to passion. Advance creative plans. Harness inspiration and enthusiasm. Play and have fun. That’s how invention sparks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance the domestic plans you’ve been dreaming up. It’s easier to launch home improvement projects, with Jupiter direct. Physical action gets lasting results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider possibilities. Expand creative collaborations. Communications flow more freely, with Jupiter direct. Launch a creative project. Participate in a growing conversation. Strengthen community networks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Social networking can get profitable. Finances improve over the next seven months. Discover lucrative opportunities, with Jupiter stationing direct. Expand your business and income.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Passion feeds your work. You’re growing stronger, with Jupiter direct in your sign. You’ve got the power to make things happen. Your influence is rising.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
