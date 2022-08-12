Tomorrow’s Birthday.(08/13/22). Expand expertise this year. Collaborate in strong partnership to grow. Summer changes could postpone family, fun or romantic plans, before conditions align for beautiful autumn connections. Teamwork supports a winter change, motivating professional victories next spring. Reach and practice for valuable and satisfying skills.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider options. Private planning can get productive. Avoid gossip, noise or crowds. Enjoy good music and your own thoughts. Prepare to realize a dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Public obligations could interfere with private time. Patiently navigate delays. Clarify misunderstandings. Listen to intuition; you know what a friend needs before they ask.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work takes priority. Tackle a challenge with dreamy potential. Keep your patience and sense of humor. Get help when needed. Follow a mentor’s advice.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on your research. Offer advice only if asked. Avoid conflicting interests or other controversy. Study potential solutions to an important problem. Investigate possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Handle financial obligations in alignment with your partner. Stand outside a controversy. Listen closely to avoid misunderstandings. Clarify when in doubt. Profits are available.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to realize a shared dream. Keep your part of the bargain. Words can get lost in translation. Listen carefully. Action gets results. Contribute.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Put your back into your work. Barriers could block communications or transportation. Slow for obstacles. Watch your step carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy good company. Actions speak louder than words. Have fun. Show your appreciation. Get creative. Savor sweet moments with someone you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get fully into a household project. Fix something before it breaks. Reorganize spaces and give away stuff you no longer need. Research expenses carefully.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Revise and edit carefully. Stick to reliable sources. Fantasy and feelings could clash with cold hard facts. Disagree persuasively. Do the homework. Hone the message.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Money gushes in, and it can flow right back out. Stash some for later. Avoid distractions. Focus on a dreamy and lucrative opportunity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re ready to make changes for the better. Listen to intuition. Advance a personal dream one step at a time.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone