Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/15/21). Broaden your horizons this year. Win through disciplined investigation and study. Personal flowering this summer settles into a slower, quieter transition phase this autumn. Connect anew with your partner this winter, supporting new springtime visions and possibilities. Explore and discover fascinating possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Flow around unexpected physical obstacles. Slow to adapt. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Prioritize health and vitality. Hunt for efficiencies. Find restful, meditative moments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Focus on here and now. Don’t overlook family obligations. Romance can take you by surprise. Connect with kids, pets and elders.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt with domestic changes. Confer with family for solutions. Don’t get overly elaborate; keep it simple. Come up with creative ideas. Implement at least one.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Imagine victory. Visualize winning. Provide leadership to realize that vision. Study the situation. Read and research. Creative negotiation wins big. Practice persuasive arts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your mind is full of ways to make money. Drop fantastical options for now. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Gain and stash resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Imagine perfection. Focus on personal priorities. Ignore illusions or distractions. Avoid trolls or naysayers. Grab an unexpected opportunity to advance in a promising direction.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Lay low and get productive behind closed doors. Indulge your inner introvert with peaceful organizational tasks. Put away what’s complete. Consider possibilities and plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Learn by teaching. Benefits flow through social connections. Participate with a team effort. Go around barriers and obstacles carefully. Provide optimistic support for practical objectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work takes priority. Prepare professional presentations. Meet deadlines and keep your customers satisfied. Choose privacy over publicity. Quick action reaps unexpected bounty.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Open doors to unexplored terrain. Avoid risk or expense. Take the simple route. Research reveals a whole new world. Dig deeper. Try new flavors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make strategic financial plans with your partner. Collaborate to get farther, faster. Distractions and illusions abound. Handle paperwork, documentation and filing. Update the accounting.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership grows through adversity or challenges. Rely on each other. Remind someone how much they mean to you. Surprises can spark unscheduled synchronicity.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.