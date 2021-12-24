Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/25/21). Build prosperity this year. Consistent routines, self-discipline and action realize lucrative possibilities. Winter dreams lie within reach, before springtime fun, love and romance distract. Summer transitions between friends lead to a shared community prize next autumn. Conserve, collaborate and share resources. Spread your love around.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of great conditions for physical performance. Dance as you work. You’re especially busy and productive. Love is your superpower.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance blossoms spontaneously. Widen your circle of friends and family. Laugh and relax together. Share delicious treats, your heart and gratitude.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home is where your heart is. Connect with family. Enjoy domestic arts. Get creative. Share your favorite recipes and flavors. Love is the secret ingredient.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen and learn. Your influence is growing. Share discoveries, opportunities and resources. Diplomacy comes in handy. Use your persuasive arts. Connect on a deeper level.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Unexpected abundance fills your cup. Make a blissful connection. Creative work pays well. Exceed your own expectations. Share your appreciations with your team.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance practical personal priorities. Connect with a sense of purpose and passion. Wear something that you feel great in. Let your love light shine.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Practice your favorite rituals. Savor traditions and nostalgic reflection. Connect with young people, elders and ancestors. Enjoy peaceful contemplation. Nature feeds your spirit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy parties and social connections. Friends fill your heart. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Harmonize with your crew. Share your love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Professional matters have your attention. Take advantage of favorable conditions to advance. Go for substance over symbolism. Celebrate with your team.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore fresh terrain. Abandon expectations and keep an open mind. Discover hidden treasure. Make a delightful long-distance connection. Resist the temptation to overindulge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize with your partner about finances. Aim for balance. You can find what you need. It’s not about material things. Share a deeper connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration and romance can flower. Creative and artistic inspiration abounds. Connect with your partner on a deeper level. Share secrets and confidences.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.