Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/05/22). Profitable collaboration highlights this year. Practice faithfully for growing health, strength and endurance. Autumn leaves chase family home, leading to new winter connections and career directions. Learn from a master this spring, before a phase of domestic renovation next summer. Together, rake in the gold.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Raise your physical fitness and health over three weeks, with Venus entering Virgo. Aim for mastery with your practices. Treat your body with love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Virgo for almost a month. Artistic creativity blossoms anew. Share beauty, laughter, romance and fun. Create!
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Feather your love nest. For over three weeks, with Venus in Virgo, focus on home and family. Increase beauty, functionality and comfort. Reconnect hearts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative passion projects flower for almost a month, with Venus in Virgo. Study subjects you love. Writing, imagery and audio projects flow with ease.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Gather new income over almost a month. This next Venus phase can get quite profitable. Take advantage to grow savings and stash resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of confidence and charm. You can get what you want. For almost four weeks, with Venus in your sign, you’re especially irresistible.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Savor quiet, private contemplation. Engage with plans, dreams and fantasies over the next three plus weeks, with Venus in Virgo. Don't reveal secrets yet.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular over almost a month, with Venus in Virgo. Have fun with friends, family and community. Connect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge and responsibility at work, with Venus in Virgo for three plus weeks. Find lucrative professional projects. Go for a vision with heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — It’s easier to venture forth, with Venus in Virgo for over three weeks. Chart your itinerary. Travel, studies and research offer abundant reward. Explore.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor numbers. Strategize for shared financial growth over almost a month, with Venus in Virgo. Increase savings and assets. Build for what you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership flows with greater ease, with Venus in Virgo. Collaboration reaches new heights. Provide what another lacks. Widen your shared perspective. Fall in love again.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
