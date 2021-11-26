Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/27/21). Muses sing to you this year. Faithful routines build and advance your creative goals. Confidence powers winter actions, building physical strength and endurance for springtime health victories. A quiet summer allows reflection to process changes, inspiring autumn innovations. Express passions, wishes and dreams.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stick to basics. Routines could get disrupted by extra work or responsibilities. Postpone what you can. Grab an opportunity and clean up later.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A busy schedule could reduce romantic distractions. Keep promises or change your word. Misunderstandings abound. Stay efficiently quiet. Grab fun opportunities for lasting gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Stick close to home. Reduce chaos levels. You can get a lot done with quiet focus. Tempers can flare. Misunderstandings abound. Stay cool.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Study the situation. Delays, traffic and confusion could disrupt your creative process. Keep a low profile. Refine and edit. Reinforce practical structures. Discover synchronicity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profit potential is high. Talk is cheap, though. Don’t believe everything. Postpone financial discussions. Miscommunications waste time. Simplify. Keep your eye on the ball.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Abandon a preconception, especially about yourself. Don’t give attention to self-limiting monologues. For new results, say something new. Follow your own curiosity and interests.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Peaceful surroundings soothe your sensitivities. Avoid noise or chaos and get productive in private. Decrease clutter and go for clarity. Recharge with natural beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of business to get your piece of a group puzzle completed. Avoid rumors, gossip or controversy. Discussions can spin. Focus on existing promises.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work takes priority. Communications can get garbled, or shipments delayed. Minimize chatter or distractions to handle basic responsibilities and obligations. Check facts carefully.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow down to consider conditions. Expect traffic and delays. Misunderstandings abound. Tempers may be short. Study routes and options. Find another solution.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Manage joint funds without fuss. Handle the basics and leave financial discussions for another day. Misunderstandings, chaos and delays could irritate. Go for quiet productivity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Settle into familiar routines with your partner. Avoid arguments or miscommunications and keep your side of a bargain. Distractions abound. Clean messes and relax.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.