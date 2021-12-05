Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/06/21). Grow through communication this year. Strengthen shared support networks with consistent interaction. Sparkle in a winter spotlight, electrifying your springtime health and physical performance. Resting to recharge and adapt plans with summer changes sparks new autumn possibilities and initiatives. Talk about what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make your move. Professional action now can have long-term and lucrative benefit. Advance to realize a dream. Take advantage of open doors and lucky conditions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Study and research could lead in unexpected directions. Travel, adventure and exploration reveal hidden treasure. Make a beneficial long-distance connection. Follow a fascinating thread.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborative efforts today can have extra impact and benefit. Discuss shared finances, and consider long-term plans. How would you love things to work out?
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss dreams, wishes and ambitions with your partner. Listen and support each other. Take advantage of positive conditions. Coordinated collaborative efforts can have long-term gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Start from a balance point. Put your heart into your work, health and fitness. Don’t overextend. Prioritize what you love. Actions today can generate lasting benefit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love is the answer. Advance a romantic or creative dream with focused attention and action. Take advantage of a lucky situation. A lasting prize tempts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Beautify your surroundings with love and attention. Domestic arts provide satisfying results. Invest in long-lasting quality. Take a lucky chance to advance a family dream.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share brilliant ideas and possibilities. Accept advice from loved ones and especially children. When opportunities knock, open the door. Lasting benefits reward your actions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. This is the fun part. Long-term dreams seem newly within reach. Actions now can have outsized impact.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Step into the spotlight. Pursuing a personal passion rewards with long-lasting benefits. Follow your heart and grab a lucky break. Develop a lovely possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Imagine the possibilities. Convert a dream into achievable steps fulfilling a vision or mission statement. Dive into a bold initiative. Organize it into small pieces.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can generate satisfying results. Support a group effort to a long-lasting accomplishment. A dream is within reach. Take advantage of a lucky break.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.