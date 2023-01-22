Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/23/23). Your muses serenade this year. Develop personal passions into accomplishments with faithful attention. Winter’s domestic rearranging supports you for a buzzing, collaborative and creative spring. Resolve a summer professional challenge, before autumn investigations reveal new treasures. Capture ideas on papers, files and drives.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stick to basics. Refine and simplify plans for greater ease and efficiency. Find a quiet spot to review and adapt for new circumstances.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social connection leads to new possibilities. Collaborate with someone interesting. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Work together to advance a shared dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Resolve a professional challenge. Consider unusual options as potential solutions. Listen to intuition. You’re especially insightful. Notice unspoken clues. Maintain momentum and open communications.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Traffic and tempers can get hot. Do you need to go in person? Can you handle it online? Discover an unorthodox solution. Try crazy ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Shared financial accounts may not align with the dreams you have for the future. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Coordinate an engaging response.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — An obstacle blocks the path. Work together to find a way around a challenge. Avoid irritating each other. Discover unexpected connections and opportunities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow for tricky terrain. Don’t get impulsive. Accidents and errors could get expensive. Listen to what your body is telling you. Prioritize health and work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative or romantic barriers redirect your attention. Take advantage of an opportunity for spontaneous fun. Some ideas won't work. Keep an open mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider plans for domestic improvements. Research supplies, materials and furnishings carefully before purchasing. Wait for better conditions to begin. Organize, coordinate and schedule.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The story can get twisted. The news is already unusual. Patiently sift fact from fiction. Ignore gossip, rumors or lies. Summarize, simplify and clarify.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A financial barrier could spark crazy ideas. Stay in communication. Entertain suggestions. Resources appear in unexpected places. Your actions can get dreamy results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pamper yourself. You’re adapting with recent changes. Try a new style. Relax with your favorite obsession. Recharge with something fun. Let stress float away.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
