Tomorrow’s Birthday.(12/14/22). Prioritize home and family to grow this year. Action, persistence and determination realize creative dreams. Winter obstacles affect work and health, before springtime relaxation inspires flowering romance. Redirect plans over a summer transition phase, before social connection illuminates the autumn. Share domestic comforts and love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Put heart into your efforts. Adapt around challenges or barriers. Stick to practical objectives. Prioritize your health and work. Get extra rest and good food.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and enjoy. Creativity, fun and romance take priority. Don't push against a brick wall. Some doors remain closed. Ignore illusions. Connect hearts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss potential with renovation or relocation ideas. Talk with family and make plans. Don't get into action yet. Uncertainties abound. Fit pieces in place.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get the word out. Adapt around communication barriers. Find new networks, connections and channels. Inventiveness and ingenuity spark. Take notes. Don't launch campaigns until ready.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lucrative ideas fill your head. Plot and plan. Consider options. Don't act yet. Wait for things to firm up. Clarify and define. Prepare materials.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture personal dreams despite formidable obstacles. Don’t push. Coordinate and plan. Discuss possibilities with potential collaborators. Distill your fantasy into attainable goals. Perfect your pitch.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re especially intuitive. Tranquility soothes and stimulates imagination. Avoid noise, traffic or chaos. Adapt plans. Put stuff away. Clarify spaces. Process recent transitions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk with friends and allies. New possibilities tempt. Keep confidence. Avoid rumors, gossip or drama. Keep a secret behind your apron until it's fully cooked.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional project could seem stuck. Apply your love, talents and connections to reinforce practical foundations. Strengthen support structures. Focus on immediate priorities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Plan an adventure. Travel and fun are favored. Coordinate and save for a vacation, conference or class. Imagine perfection. Get romantic. Invent a wonderful journey.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize for maximum efficiency. Pull together for common gain. Don’t launch projects or make purchases yet. Research, plan and prepare first. Coordinate logistics.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen generously, especially with your partner. Don’t get pushy. Provide comfort and support. Don't offer advice unless asked. Dreams seem elusive. Notice silver linings.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
