Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/14/22). Prioritize home and family to grow this year. Action, persistence and determination realize creative dreams. Winter obstacles affect work and health, before springtime relaxation inspires flowering romance. Redirect plans over a summer transition phase, before social connection illuminates the autumn. Share domestic comforts and love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?