Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/19/22). Teamwork can accomplish miracles this year. Regular practice and coordination strengthen alliances, networks and friendships. Extra cash fills springtime coffers, allowing contribution with summertime joint ventures. Shared account balances rise next autumn, supporting your own winter financial transition. Pull together for shared fun, gain and ease.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — This month has profit potential under the Taurus Sun. Don’t fund a flimsy scheme. Avoid risk or speculation. Find creative ways to increase income.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. You have a natural advantage, with the Sun in your sign for a month. Develop personal passions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — For the next four weeks, under the Taurus Sun, finish up old business. Get productive behind closed doors. Savor contemplation, planning and peaceful rituals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance through social engagement, with the Sun in Taurus. You’re especially popular this month. Connect and share resources, information and support. Teamwork wins.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Career matters move to the front burner. With the Sun in Taurus for a month, advance your professional agenda. Your work is gaining respect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Travel beckons under the Taurus Sun. Expand your exploration, research and studies this month. Experience is the best teacher. Explore options and possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts this month. Tap lucrative opportunities with the Taurus Sun. Coordinate for greatest gain and efficiency. Invest for the future.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re even more powerful together. The Taurus Sun encourages collaboration. Connect on a deeper level with your partner this month. Romance and creativity spark.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your workouts over the next month with the Taurus Sun. Raise your performance level with healthy practices and routines. You’re getting stronger every day.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with people you love. Love, romance and good fortune shine under the Sun in Taurus. Develop your skills, talents and arts. Creativity flowers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy domesticity. Home and family take priority this month. Renovation projects flower. Care for your dear ones with love. Savor favorite foods and comforts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication unlocks doors. Share the latest with your networks. Write, edit and publish. Creativity abounds, with the Sun in Taurus for a month.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.