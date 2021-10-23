Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/24/21). This year centers around home and family. Transform your place for current needs with steady action. Take a new tack with your partner this autumn, before harvesting abundant winter income. Share a delightful romantic springtime, before summer brings personal breakthroughs. Savor domestic bliss.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your educational exploration could get messy. Look under things. Dig up buried treasure. Illusions fade and the reality of your subject comes into view.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can get what you need. Stay in action to keep the balls in motion. Maintain momentum. Monitor accounts and nurture for growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Innovation and invention spark easily. Release outmoded ideals and fantasies. Change can lead to personal opportunities. Imagine what you want. What would it take?
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish a project privately. You can get a lot done without public noise and distractions. Conserve resources, time and energy. Make practical plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Community connection provides a sense of usefulness and belonging. Contribute for a shared cause. Check in on friends. Share your experience. Provide support and kindness.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance a professional goal. Abandon illusions and vagueness. Hard work attracts a lucky break. Polish your presentation. Dress for success. Smile for the camera.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take the practical road. Consistent efforts win in the long run. Avoid risk or expense. Postpone unnecessary trips. Plan and organize. You’re learning valuable tricks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Apply your talents, courage and disciplined efforts to contribute to shared finances. Provide a stabilizing influence. Show up and provide what you can.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration may require compromise. Romance may not fit your fantasies or ideals. Keep an open mind. Discover hidden beauty. Negotiate for mutual benefits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pick up the pace. Fortune follows disciplined practice. Break something down to build it stronger. Patiently go through the moves. Energize your work and health.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Apply your talents to a favorite game. Share delicious treats with your inner circle. Hear wisdom from children. Savor your dear ones.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Fill your home with love. Clean messes and make repairs. Take on a project with gusto. Luck blesses your efforts and initiative. Enjoy family fun.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.