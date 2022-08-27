Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/28/22). Your family strikes gold this year. Strengthen physical capacities with steady practices. Make a domestic change this summer, before autumn fun with family and friends. Shift with changing professional market conditions this winter, before springtime adventures open new possibilities. Build and save for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Let go of old fears. Expand physical capacities and skills with practice. Work with a coach to grow faster. Choose steps carefully. Prioritize reliable sources.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stop and smell the roses. Look for beauty and find it. Follow your heart. Keep things simple. Reinforce foundational elements with creative projects. Love inspires.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax with family. Enjoy domestic comforts and pets. Stick to practical priorities. A lasting improvement may require making a mess. Plan moves in advance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communications widen. Make long-distance connections. Edit carefully before submitting. Polish messages before publishing or risk correction. Your words could go viral. Choose powerfully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stash surplus from profitable ventures. Stick to the budget. Don't fund a fantasy. Hold onto what you have. You can meet a challenge. Maintain momentum.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal dreams seem newly attainable. Provide leadership. Avoid distractions or silly arguments. This could be a lucky break. Accept assistance. Call in your crew.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can hear your thoughts more clearly in peaceful privacy. Imagine new possibilities. Consider options and steps to take. Research factors. Make plans and reservations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Friends illuminate the scene. Share reliable support. Show up for others and they do the same for you. Brilliant ideas flow through your networks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A career opportunity is worth pursuing. Consider pros and cons. Keep the ball in play. Prepare portfolios, proposals, pitches or invitations. Make a heart connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig into a fascinating subject. Sort facts from fiction. Your work is gaining attention. Polish presentations, and include interesting illustrations. Share what you're learning.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Bring home supper. Resist the temptation to splurge on toys. Prioritize practical basics. Costs may be higher than expected. Simplify. Find clever ways to save.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic possibilities enchant. Develop them with someone interesting. Deepen bonds over shared commitments, passions and interests. Collaborate and brainstorm. Connect the dots.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
