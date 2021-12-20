Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/21/21). Fortune blesses your income and cash flow this year. Financial discipline pays extra dividends. Make a spiritual connection this winter, before falling in love again next spring. Adapting to changes with a group project next summer leads to autumn team victories. Profits abound.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Generate creativity and fun. Advance your career this month, with the Sun in Capricorn. Take charge for a professional prize. Put love into your work.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Plot upcoming adventures from your home base. Expand your boundaries under the Capricorn Sun. Begin a month-long expansion phase. Explore and investigate possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication unlocks doors. The next month is good for financial planning. Begin a collaborative business phase, with the Sun in Capricorn. Profits await.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Get into a four-week partnership phase, with the Sun in Capricorn. Share mutual support. Amplify each other’s creativity. Provide backup.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re entering a busy month under the Capricorn Sun. Put your heart and your back into your work. Maintain healthy practices for optimal physical performance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This next month gets especially fun, with the Sun in Capricorn. You’re especially lucky, and the game is heating up. Take action for love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Gather advice and info from experienced friends. Enjoy a homebody phase this month, with the Capricorn Sun. Energize domestic improvements, home renovation and repair.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — With the Sun in Capricorn, your communications are especially effective, research produces results and you learn quickly. Write, film and share your discoveries.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore and investigate. The next month is good for making money, with the Sun in Capricorn. Develop lucrative opportunities. Take action for a profitable harvest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts. You have an extra advantage over the next month, with the Sun in your sign. Take ambitious steps confidently.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on a strong partner. Finish up and follow through this month under the Capricorn Sun. Enjoy privacy and introspection. Consider long-term plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A four-week socially active phase begins. Advance team projects for shared gain, with the Capricorn Sun. Collaborate with talented colleagues. Have fun with friends.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.