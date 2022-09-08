Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/09/22). Share the bounty this year. Grow physically stronger, steady step by step. Share love, domestic arts and comforts with family this autumn, recharging for winter professional evolutions. Explore and study exciting ideas next spring, before adapting around summer domestic changes. Joint efforts reap extraordinary rewards.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take extra care with communications, with Gemini Mercury stationing retrograde for three weeks. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for travel, transport, payments and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before speaking, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Review what works and doesn't. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications carefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine plans. Anticipate mechanical or digital delays or breakdowns. Review lessons from the past. Private rituals soothe.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus. Repeat the message.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Backup hard drives and archives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Educational plans and itineraries could change, with Mercury retrograde over three weeks. Expect travel delays. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider financial strategies with your partner to secure what you've gained. Review statements and accounts for errors over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Develop shared goals. Support each other. Resolve misunderstandings with your partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Adapt around barriers. Regroup and go again.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and re-connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Review papers, photos and possessions. Clean, sort and organize at home over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Maintain equipment and backup files. Revise and repair household infrastructure.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
