Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/23/21). Fortune flows through domestic harmony this year. Regular routines fill your home with love, support and comfort. Collaborate for new solutions with your partner this autumn, before winter profits flow in. Partnership flowers anew next spring, leading to personal epiphanies next summer. Prioritize family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write your own story. You’re smart and getting smarter. Discipline and experience make a difference. Teach and learn. Connect with the ones you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Compute expenses before committing. Review budgets. Financial discipline reaps outsized benefits. Frugality pays. Cut waste for the easiest way to save. You’ve got this.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Apply self-discipline to advance a personal project. Do the work behind the scenes to improve the odds for success. Remain true to yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find some peace and quiet. Avoid noise, chaos or crowds. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Review plans and adjust. Prepare for what’s ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your team comes to the rescue. Coordinate the response to a shared challenge. Gain strength from the past. Connect and share for shared support.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Anticipate professional changes in advance. Monitor conditions closely. Prepare backup plans to keep things flowing. Imagine perfect outcomes and aim for that. Experience pays.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore and investigate. A mystery engages you and the trail is heating up. Monitor news and conditions closely. Read expert views. Learn and grow.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence on your shared finances. Support your partner and be supported. Consider purchases carefully. Invest in the highest quality. Stay practical.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Disciplined coordination allows unpredictable results. You can appreciate the ways your partner is different. Diversity is the spice of life. Romance is a distinct possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing physically stronger. Luck follows disciplined efforts. Put your heart into your work. Nurture your health and vitality. Focus and act for powerful results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and play. Keep practicing your game. You’re building your skills, talents and arts. Fortune rewards your hard work. Have fun as you level up.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic matters improve with disciplined action. Clean and declutter. Add flowers or houseplants to brighten a space. Renovation projects bloom with care and attention.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.