Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/11/22). Study and investigate to grow this year. Work together with steady coordination. Adapt to summer romantic challenges for an especially fun and passionate autumn. Simplify to minimize winter social complications before your career blossoms anew next spring. Build a powerful case for possibility.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially lucky with love, fun and games, with Venus in Leo for the next month. Creative inspiration flowers. Cook up romance and passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Apply talents, passion and artistry to your home. Domestic bliss serves as an underlying theme this month. with Venus in Leo. It’s all for the family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Investigate a passionate subject. You love learning for the next four and a half weeks. with Venus in Leo. Write, sketch and express.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Gather resources. The next month, with Venus in Leo, can be extra lucrative. Practice your money-making talents. Put your heart into your work and profit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Try a new outfit or style. You're especially irresistible for the next month, with Venus in your sign. Fall in love with a new passion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find beauty in tranquility, with Venus in Leo. Sweeter dreams and fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time. Enjoy rituals, traditions and natural settings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Leo for a month. Teamwork wins. Enjoy friends and community.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative professional projects develop, with Venus in Leo. Take charge to advance work near to your heart. Excellence provides lucrative returns. Practice for mastery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get creative. This next month, with Venus in Leo, favors travel, education and exploration. Study, research and investigate a subject that you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get into a lucrative groove with your partner. Profitability rises, with Venus in Leo for a month. Grow shared resources with love. Collaborate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Partnerships flower over a month, with Venus in Leo. Connect at a deeper level. Share what you love. Discover common passion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Love nurtures body, mind and spirit. Savor healthy pursuits, with Venus in Leo. Reconnect with nature. Walk, run, swim or bike. Physical action gets beautiful results.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
