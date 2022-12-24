Tomorrow’s Birthday.(12/25/22). Abundance blesses your house this year. Grow financial strength with steady efforts and attention. Winter brings romantic plot twists, before a delightful springtime at home with family. Resolving summer team challenges leads to professional breakthroughs next autumn. Share thanks with the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share what you're learning. Celebrate accomplishments together. Support each other with challenges. Friends are a big help. Pull together for common gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop career opportunities. Complete a difficult project to clear space for something more fun. Heed a voice of experience. Study options, possibilities and potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adventures beckon. Plan and prepare the route in advance. Monitor conditions and confirm reservations. Adapt with unscheduled changes by having backup options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to haul in a lucrative harvest. Build financial savings for a rainy day. Conserve and preserve the fruit of your labors. Share rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy friendship and talented collaboration with your partner. Share support, ideas and comfort. Common threads weave your stories together. Elaborate the romantic sparks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize your physical health and work. Get your heart pumping. Build strength step by step. Rest and eat well. Connect with nature for extra points.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Savor the delights. Passion, romance and creativity flower naturally. Enjoy sweet moments with dear people. Discover beauty and heartfelt offerings. Share and express your love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture yourself and family with domestic arts, comforts and treats. Play games and music together. Invent new traditions. Enjoy sweet connections and shared laughter.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative inspiration compels your attention. Sketch out your ideas. Articulate and animate a concept into something others understand. Score extra for comedy. Improvise something fun.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative potential abounds. Take advantage of favorable financial conditions. Rake in a bundle with focused efforts and determination. Direct silver into your coffers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal epiphanies and breakthroughs shine and sparkle. Things may not go as planned;. it could be even better. Take it easy. Enjoy spontaneous beauty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Private rituals soothe your sensitivities. Simplify expectations. Enjoy your favorite ways to relax, think and consider. Imagine and envision what could be possible.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone