Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/18/21). This is the year your career takes off. Disciplined routines and efforts strengthen support structures for success. Surmounting shared financial challenges this spring leads to a lucrative summer. Try a new personal direction next winter for a boost in family fortunes. Fulfilling professional dreams satisfies.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fun and romance are possible despite challenges. Go for substance over symbolism. Things may not go as planned. Avoid scams. Handle practical matters.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Unexpected domestic circumstances could require adaptation. Slow down and listen. Discover and repair a structural breakdown or weakness. You can solve this puzzle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Edit and refine communications before publishing. Consider words carefully to avoid misunderstanding or conflict. Use persuasion rather than force. Repeat the basic message.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — There’s money to be made, despite barriers. Unexpected delays could arise. Don’t react blindly. Check intuition with data. Prioritize practicalities to maintain positive cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re getting stronger, although doubts remain. Avoid controversy, noise or crowds. Indulge yourself with simple pleasures, like flowers or candlelight. Give yourself a break.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can see the kink in your plans. Slow to reconsider. Privacy appeals more than publicity. Notice changes at a higher level. Review and reinvent.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Add patience to your team strategy. Navigate a challenge. Things may not go as planned. Play your part behind the scenes. Keep communication channels open.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. Don’t test the limits now. Avoid a conflict of interests. Adapt with changes. Organize files and formats.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Widen an educational exploration. Monitor conditions closely to minimize risk, hassle or expense. Roadblocks abound. Get creative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Financial obstacles could complicate. Generate positive cash flow into shared accounts. Get terms in writing. Extra work may be required. Call in reinforcements.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Navigate a change with your partner. Anticipate resistance. Avoid risk. Take action for love, not money. Old assumptions get challenged. Coordinate for greater ease.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t push into a brick wall. You’re discovering the physical limitations of your plans. Nurture your health and vitality. Notice impracticalities and modify to adapt.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.