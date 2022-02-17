Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/18/22). Listen, observe and plan this year. Envision dreams worth realizing and plot steps advancing steadily. Winter unveils professional breakthroughs, before good news hits your springtime feed. Shift travel and study itineraries around obstacles next summer, before exciting educational opportunities flower next autumn. Discover unimagined treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find common objectives. Ponder big questions. Get especially productive in privacy under the Pisces Sun. Begin a one-month planning and organization period. Imagine and envision.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Walk outside with friends for shared health and support. The next month, with the Sun in Pisces, favors friendship, teamwork and collaboration. Get social.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize fun, creativity and passion. Infuse love into your work and it catches attention. Your professional status rises with the Pisces Sun this month.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic comforts seem seductive. Adventure and exploration beckon this month under the Sun in Pisces. Blend the best of both worlds. Investigate and study.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication is your golden key. Discuss financial plans and strategies with your partner, with the Sun in Pisces this month. Discover lucrative solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep bringing home the bacon. Share the load with your partner. Reach new levels of collaboration this month, with the Sun in Pisces.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider personal dreams, goals and ambitions. Prioritize your work, health and energy this month under the Pisces Sun. Practice your moves and grow stronger.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get productive in peaceful privately. Over four weeks, with the Sun in Pisces, you’re especially lucky in love and romance. Share your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends and family. Domestic matters have your attention over four weeks, with the Sun in Pisces. Work from home may be possible.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy professional projects. Creative communications flower over the next month, with the Pisces Sun. Write your story. Edit and add illustrations. Sketch the possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore and study. The next month gets especially lucrative, with the Sun in Pisces. Dig and hit pay dirt. Look for funding and find it.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Contribute to shared accounts. Advance a personal dream this month, with the Pisces Sun. Prepare materials. Update current styles. Dress for the role you want.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.