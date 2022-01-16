Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/17/22). You’re especially lucky with money this year. Disciplined efforts maximize growth. Winter inspiration fills your plans and schedule, leading to creative passion and sweet spring romance. Reroute around summer social obstacles. Set parties, gatherings and team events for autumn. Grow your rainy-day funds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase dawns in communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Cancer Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional change, with this Full Moon in Cancer. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work together to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Nurture yourself. Increase strength and vitality.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.