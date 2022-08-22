Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/23/22). Family prosperity grows this year. Steady action energizes your health and fitness. Renovations and changes at home this summer prepare the space for sweet autumn family gatherings. Winter opportunities redirect your career, before springtime research develops in exciting directions. Profits benefit shared accounts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Imagine a domestic change you would love. What would it take? Research options, ideas and materials. Adapt for current conditions. Make a practical upgrade.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate and learn new facets of an old dream. Can you weave these insights into a current creative project? Don't get intimidated. You're especially clever.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on money making activities. Handle practical details. Prepare estimates, bids and invoices. Don't worry about the future. Advance a dream step by step.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An old dream comes back to haunt you. Doors that had been shut before may be open now. You see creative possibilities everywhere. Take charge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause. Savor peaceful settings. Nature inspires. Look back for insight on the road ahead. An old dream has new potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The impossible seems accessible. Consider all possibilities with a team venture. Use what you've learned. New facts dispel old fears. Develop strategies for success.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep your cool. Patience rewards. Professional challenges require adaptations. Someone is paying attention. Lead by example. Pass an ethical test. Status rises naturally.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dream big. Investigate and research the possibilities. Dig for hidden truths. A crazy idea could work. Keep your objective in mind. Consider from another view.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate. Leave nothing to chance. Strategize to add to shared holdings. Manage finances for growth. Realize long-term dreams one step at a time.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate actions to save time, energy and money. Romantic dreams seem possible. Keep an open mind. Take turns taking charge. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice to improve physical performance. Balance intense workouts with deep rest and good food. Pace yourself. Take frequent breaks for lasting endurance. Enjoy the ride.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Don’t worry. Set fears aside for now. Have fun with people you love. Share joys, passions and sorrows. Reconnect.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone